Aussie Q2 GDP matches estimates; AUD/USD revisits sub-0.80 levels

AUD/USD surrendered gains and dipped below 0.80 handle after the Australia second quarter GDP printed inline with the estimates The Q2 GDP came-in at 1.8% y/y, compared to the previous quarter’s print of 1.7%. The quarter-on-quarter number printed at 0.8 …
