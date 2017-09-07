Australian Dollar US Dollar (AUD USD) Climbs after Fed Official Announces Retirement

The Australian Dollar US Dollar exchange rate climbed today as markets reacted to news that US Fed vice Chair Stanley Fischer has announced his resignation. Fischer, who has been Vice Chairman since 2014, announced that he will be departing in mid-October …
