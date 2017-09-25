CBA year end target for AUD/USD

AUD/USD eased to a low near 0.7925 overnight on a firmer USD and concerns tension between North Korea and the U.S. may escalate By year-end, we still expect AUD/USD to trade closer to 0.8000. Australia’s higher terms of trade, the structural improvement in …
