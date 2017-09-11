Forex technical analysis: AUDUSD using support and resistance levels to define the range

100 hour MA below. Trend line above. The AUDUSD has been trading up and down today. No discernible bias after the sharp move lower on Friday. The highs and lows, however, have been bouncing from support defined by the 100 hour MA at 0.8027 (blue line in …
