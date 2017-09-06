AUD/USD makes another failed attempt to extend gains above 0.80 handle in the Asian session today. Australia Q2 GDP came-in at 1.8% y/y, compared to the previous quarter’s print of 1.7%. The quarter-on-quarter number printed at 0.8%. Data was in line …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- FxWirePro: AUD/USD slips below 0.80 handle post Australia GDP data, downside likely to be limited on broadly weak US dollar - September 6, 2017
- AUD/USD Maintains Bullish Trend After RBA As US Dollar Continues To Struggle - September 5, 2017
- AUD/USD Risk Reversals: Sustained break above 0.80 likely - September 5, 2017