The Australian dollar witnessed strong buying pressure following the release of stellar Australia’s labour market report. Australia’s jobs data was upbeat across most major indicators, against expectations of a minor correction. The economy added 52.1K …
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- FxWirePro: Aussie buoyed on strong Australia jobs data, AUD/USD recovers FOMC-led losses, bias higher - June 15, 2017
- AUDUSD – Intraday – We look to Sell a break of 0.7600 (stop at 0.7630) - June 15, 2017
- AUD/USD and NZD/USD Fundamental Daily Forecast – Aussie Boosted by Employment Data, Kiwi Pressure by GDP - June 15, 2017