FxWirePro: FED assertive, AUD FX OTC adamantly bearish and AUD/USD major downtrend remains intact – PRBS back in action

The momentum remains negative, the next target 0.7145 (May low). AUDUSD 1-3 month: Foresee potential below 0.7200 up to 0.70 levels. The US dollar has had an impressive rise since the US election and has a potential to rise further during the months ahead.
