RBA’s Harper jawbones AUD/USD, 10-yr yield comes to the rescue

AUD/USD fell to a session low of 0.8011 after RBA board member Ian Harper said the economic growth is too weak to justify the rate hike. Harper blamed the broad based USD weakness for the appreciation in the AUD/USD exchange rate. The currency pair …
