Short-term trading idea FX AUD/USD – bear speculation: return to 0.7345

Trading opportunities on the currency pair: the price is currently trading in the middle of the range formed since April 2016. Large and small speculators alike are unsure what to do with the Aussie currency. Problems in China and a drop in raw assets …
