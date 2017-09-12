Trade Idea: AUD/USD – Sell at 0.8090

Aussie’s retreat after rising to 0.8125 last week suggests a minor top has possibly been formed there and consolidation below this level would be seen with mild downside bias, below 0.7995-00 would bring test of previous support at 0.7963, break there …
