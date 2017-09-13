A 20.0K rise in Australia Employment may spark a bullish reaction in AUD/USD as it puts pressure on the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) to lift the cash rate off of the record-low. The RBA may gradually alter the outlook for monetary policy as ‘various …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- Upbeat Australia Employment Report To Generate AUD/USD Rebound - September 13, 2017
- AUD/USD in focus ahead of Aussie jobs, Chinese industrial production and US CPI data - September 13, 2017
- AUD/USD breaks below 0.8000 as USD soars - September 13, 2017