Wall Street “bear” Tom Lee doubled down on his prediction that the bitcoin price will reach $25,000 by 2022, shrugging off concerns about the recent market downturn. Lee, a managing partner at Fundstrat, reaffirmed this long-term price target in an …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Soaring Debt And Crashing Bitcoin: SchiffGold Friday Gold Wrap Podcast Sept. 15, 2017 - September 17, 2017
- ‘Crazy’ ICOs are driven by Bitcoin millionaires who need to diversify but don’t want to pay tax - September 17, 2017
- $25,000 Bitcoin Price: Wall Street ‘Bear’ Doubles Down Despite Recent Pullback - September 17, 2017