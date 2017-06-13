5,000 Bitcoin ATMs May Be Coming to Europe This Year

Bitlish, a London-based Bitcoin exchange and ATM provider, has announced it plans to open an impressive 5,000 Bitcoin ATMs across Europe in 2017. In an interview with Cointelegraph, Bitlish’s Max Grain said, “We plan to expand through our partner …
