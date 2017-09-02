$5,000: Bitcoin Price Hits Historic New Milestone

Bitcoin’s price rose above $5,000 for the first time today. The CoinDesk Bitcoin Price Index (BPI) hit a high of $5,013.91 at 02:25 UTC, market data shows, staying above that level over the next 10 minutes of trading. The price then dipped below the $ …
