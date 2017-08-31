Wrapping Bitcoin in an ETF makes as much sense as printing and snail mailing your e-mails. A “buy and hoard” cryptocurrency ETF would divert attention to price speculation and higher volatility rather than to productive applications of blockchain technology.
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- 6 Reasons Regulators Should Reject Bitcoin ETFs - August 31, 2017
- What Bitcoin Really Is - August 31, 2017
- Bitcoin’s booming valuation is helping attract more cybercrimials - August 31, 2017