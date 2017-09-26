A Crypto Fund King Says Bitcoin Will Be the Biggest Bubble Ever

Mike Novogratz is reinventing himself as the king of bitcoin. The swaggering macro manager who flamed out at Fortress Investment Group LLC is starting a $500 million hedge fund to invest in cryptocurrencies, initial coin offerings and related companies.
