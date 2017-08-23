A power struggle erased billions of dollars off Bitcoin, and it’s about to get worse

If you’ve been following the price of Bitcoin, you’re accustomed to volatility. Since the beginning of 2017, the price has quadrupled, but a few sharp drops meant that investors could’ve easily lost money as well. But the recent price drop—from an all …
