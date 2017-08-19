While the bitcoin rate is climbing new heights nearly every week, it becomes more and more obvious that a regulatory environment around the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies has to evolve as well. Until now there has been two Asian countries, China and …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Price Plunges to $3,966 as Bitcoin Cash Hits All-Time High - August 19, 2017
- Bitcoin’s exploding value: what’s it all about, should I invest – and is it just a bubble? - August 19, 2017
- Australia Aims to Regulate Bitcoin Exchanges - August 19, 2017