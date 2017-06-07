Australia’s Biggest Stock Exchange Announces First-Ever Bitcoin Investment

In a first, Melbourne-based Blockchain Global Limited (BGL) has used bitcoin in an AUD$4.35 million investment to acquire a 40% stake in ASX-listed blockchain payments fintech DigitalX. Get exclusive analysis of bitcoin and learn from our trading tutorials.
