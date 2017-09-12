The ether-bitcoin exchange rate (ETH/BTC) could be preparing for a breakout. At press time, ether is trading at 0.07165 BTC (about $310), with the cross-cryptocurrency exchange rate coming off a recent low of 0.0655 BTC ($284) on August 15. Yet, as it is …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- BANK OF AMERICA: Bitcoin is the ‘most crowded’ trade - September 12, 2017
- Sanctions on North Korea Could Boost Bitcoin Demand - September 12, 2017
- Bear Call? Ether-Bitcoin Trading Pair Positions for Weak September - September 12, 2017