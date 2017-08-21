With the blow off move over the last month or so, Bitcoin now has the right ingredients for a top. But this does not necessarily mean prices will crash. Targets for the decline and an actionable price guide. Bitcoin (COIN) (OTCQX:GBTC) was in a bubble in …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin About To Burst - August 21, 2017
- Analyst: Bitcoin Cash Sell-Off Will Lead Investors to Litecoin - August 21, 2017
- Bitcoin-Friendly Swiss Private Bank Adds Support for Ethereum, Litecoin, and Bitcoin Cash - August 21, 2017