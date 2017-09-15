Update: Since this article was originally published on Thursday morning, Bitcoin has risen by about 20 percent to $3,700. It’s still down 25 percent from its September 1 high. The original article follows. The last year has seen an astonishing boom in the …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin and Ethereum plunge on Chinese crackdown - September 15, 2017
- Bitcoin Taxes Will Create Nightmares for Investors – What to Do - September 15, 2017
- Dimon Has Bitcoin Doubts - September 15, 2017