The bitcoin prices got an boost from an unexpected place as Draghi touched upon bitcoin and its value yesterday in his speech. It is probably the first time that Draghi has spoken about bitcoins in a public form and the fact that the head of a central bank …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin and Ethereum Price Forecast – Bitcoin Receives Boost from Draghi - September 26, 2017
- The Man Starting the World’s Biggest Crypto Fund Calls Bitcoin a Bubble - September 26, 2017
- London gold dealer Sharps Pixley to accept payment in bitcoin - September 26, 2017