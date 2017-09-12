Bitcoin and Ethereum Price Forecast – Prices Consolidate As Further News Is Awaited

The bitcoin prices continued to consolidate, as we had mentioned in our forecast, over the last 24 hours as the market awaits the news from China. It was the news about the ICO ban in China that had led to the large fall at the beginning of last week and …
