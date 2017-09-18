Bitcoin prices crashed further on Friday as the reports that the Chinese regulators would shut down the bitcoin exchanges turned out to be true after all. It was indeed a big blow to the bitcoin market as a whole and to the Chinese bitcoin traders and this …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin and Ethereum Price Forecast – Prices Continue Lower - September 18, 2017
- Jamie Dimon Is Right That Bitcoin Is A Fraud, But Doesn’t Know Why - September 18, 2017
- Bitcoin in the Browser: Google, Apple and More Adopting Crypto-Ready API - September 18, 2017