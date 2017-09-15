Bitcoin Beware – The Empire May Strike Back

It has been a tough week for Bitcoin. China continued to crack down on virtual currencies, prompting a major Bitcoin exchange to shut down. And Jamie Dimon, head of JP Morgan, called Bitcoin a fraud and said it was only “fit for use by drug dealers …
