Bitcoin bulls runs wild as cryptocurrency surges above $3000

Bitcoin traded above $3,000 for the first time on Sunday, continuing this year’s massive surge and helped by increased demand from Asia-based investors. After trading in a range for the last week, bitcoin climbed to an all-time high Sunday of $3,012.05 …
