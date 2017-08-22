Two of China’s ‘big three’ cryptocurrency trading platforms are now officially supporting Bitcoin Cash (BCC) after launching trading today. In official announcements today, Huobi and OKCoin began supporting Bitcoin Cash, a digital currency blockchain …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Cash: Chinese ‘Big 3’ Exchanges Huobi & OKCoin Launch Trading - August 22, 2017
- Our New Place to Find the Latest Bitcoin and Blockchain News - August 22, 2017
- Walmart and Kroger are getting in on the tech that underpins bitcoin - August 22, 2017