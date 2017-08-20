Bitcoin cash, the new cryptocurrency offshoot, has fallen back from record highs recorded just yesterday. After peaking above $1,000 it fell to $739 at pixel time, according to coinmarketcap.com. Bitcoin cash was formed last month from the hard fork of the …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin cash is falling back from its record $1,000 high - August 20, 2017
- Bitcoin Price to Reach $5,000 This Year, Predicts Gatecoin CEO - August 20, 2017
- Now’s The Time For Gold – And Bitcoin - August 20, 2017