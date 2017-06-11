Bitcoin Cost Goes across $3,000 Milestone to Establish New All-Time High

The price of bitcoin topped$3,000 for the very first time in history today, according to the CoinDesk Bitcoin Consumer price index(BPI). After spending much of the last week looking for direction in the $2,700 to $2,900-range, the average cost of bitcoin …
