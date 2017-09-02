Bitcoin Drops Below $5,000 as Crypto Markets See $13 Billion Sell-Off

It’s the biggest sell-off since mid-July. At press time, the total value of all publicly traded cryptocurrencies was $166 billion, a figure that was down more than 7 percent from a high of nearly $180 billion last night. That’s when bitcoin, surging on …
