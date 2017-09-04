Bitcoin eases after China blocks key cyber currency fundraising mechanism

Bitcoin pulled back on Monday after China’s decision to halt a key cyber currency fundraising mechanism that had recently been gaining in popularity. The currency declined 6.4 per cent in the European morning to $4,312, Reuters data show. It had climbed …
