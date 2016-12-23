Bitcoin enjoys end of year price surge

The value of the Bitcoin virtual currency has hit a three-year high with each one now worth about $900 (£730). At the start of 2016, single coins were only worth around $435 but their value has climbed steadily all year. The steady upward progress has …
