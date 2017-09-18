While China tightens its grip on its cryptocurrency community, Japan is openly embracing cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology, legalizing bitcoin, and encouraging and funding blockchain research. Even Japan’s banks are onboard, working …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin’s Wild Ride Shows The Truth: It Is Probably Worth Zero - September 18, 2017
- Bitcoin Exchange bitFlyer Hopes to Win Big With the Japanese Bankers Association - September 18, 2017
- Bitcoin ‘Double Taxation’ Relief Bill Introduced in Australia - September 18, 2017