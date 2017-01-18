Bitcoin exchange BTCC says operating normally, no official word from China central bank

SHANGHAI The head of major Chinese bitcoin exchange BTCC said on Thursday the platform was operating normally and that it had stopped offering margin loans last week alongside its competitors Huobi and OkCoin. Chief Executive Bobby Lee also told Reuters …
