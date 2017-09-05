A month after becoming the first crypto “unicorn,” U.S. Bitcoin exchange Coinbase has reached 10 million registered users. The San Francisco startup has seen tremendous growth in 2017, adding thousands of users per day and handling increasing levels of …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Exchange Coinbase Hits 10 Million Users - September 5, 2017
- Bitcoin’s price hit $5,000 last week. It’s still a dumb investment. - September 5, 2017
- Bitcoin Cash Price Drops Below $500 on Chinese Exchanges - September 5, 2017