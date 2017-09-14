BTC China is one of the country’s top three bitcoin exchanges. After carefully considering instructions from Beijing from earlier this month, the company says it will stop all trading on September 30. Bitcoin is now lower by 7% on the session at $3,600.
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Tumbles After Chinese Exchange Says It Will Halt Trading - September 14, 2017
- Chinese Bitcoin Exchange To Shut Down – Presented by: The Aol. On Network - September 14, 2017
- Bitcoin extends losses after one Chinese exchange sets shutdown - September 14, 2017