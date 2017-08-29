Investing.com – The rally in Bitcoin resumed, as the digital currency hit all-time highs on Tuesday, while rival Bitcoin Cash fell to its lowest in more than week. On the U.S.-based Bitfinex exchange, bitcoin rose to $4,569.2, up $232.6 or 5.36% …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin hits all-time highs as rally resumes; Bitcoin Cash falters - August 29, 2017
- The First Bitcoin Stock Is Likely to Be This Front-Runner - August 29, 2017
- Bitcoin Price Hits Record $4,643 - August 29, 2017