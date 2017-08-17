Bitcoin hits record and its market value now tops big tech companies like Netflix, Paypal

Bitcoin hit a record high above $4,500 Thursday, giving it a market value of about $74 billion. That’s larger than Netflix’s $72.7 billion market capitalization. Bitcoin has surged this month after an uneventful split into bitcoin and bitcoin cash.
