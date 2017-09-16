Bitcoin in the Browser: Google, Apple and More to Adopt Crypto-Compatible API

Developers at some of the top tech companies have created a browser API that could soon make it easier to buy goods and services online with cryptocurrency. The work, started by the World Wide Web Consortium (W3C) with the help of Microsoft, Google …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Price Rebounds from $2,900 to $3830 in 24 Hours, Despite Chinese Exchange Ban - September 16, 2017
- Bitcoin in the Browser: Google, Apple and More Adopting Crypto-Compatible API - September 16, 2017
- Is Bitcoin a Threat to Global Share Prices? - September 16, 2017