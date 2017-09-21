Bitcoin is sinking

Bitcoin is trading down 5.8% at $3,656 a coin on Thursday amid mounting reports of a crackdown on the digital coin by Chinese regulators. Reports last week that Chinese regulators would require exchanges to voluntary shut bitcoin trading triggered a sell …
