Lightning Network developer Rusty Russell has described a lack of consensus in Bitcoin as the “best failure mode a store-of-value system can have.” Russell made the comments concluding a blog post about how a consensus-based route to a Bitcoin hard …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Cash Creates New Tax Headache For Investors - August 28, 2017
- Bitcoin Exchange OKCoin Refutes Reckless Investment Claims of Users’ Idle Funds - August 28, 2017
- Bitcoin Lack Of Consensus Does Not Mean Destruction: Lightning’s Russell - August 28, 2017