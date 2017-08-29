Bitcoin Meets Zcash: Developers Test Tool for Trustless Trades

An in-progress blockchain project could one day help users trade bitcoin for zcash without a trusted third party. Created by zcash developers Jay Graber and Ariel Gabizon, ZBXCAT is a new command-line tool that developers can use to exchange the two …
