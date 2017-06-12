Bitcoin Monday: From Record High to Down 10% Before You Got Out of Bed

Bitcoin hit a new record high over the weekend – and then dropped like a stone before traders on the U.S. east coast got out of bed in the morning. Bitcoin rose above the $3,000 mark for the first time on Sunday, another record high in a spring that …
