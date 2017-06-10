Despite all denials of the techies, the Bitcoin continues to fly under the pressure of marketing that makes it a form of Russian roulette that benefits those who know the manipulation. Since March 26, the Bitcoin has increased from $ 973 to $ 2,795.
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Price Weekly Analysis – BTC/USD Preparing For $3000 - June 11, 2017
- Bitcoin or Other CryptoCurrency: a Good Investment? - June 10, 2017
- Martin Hawes: Bitcoin may be a sensible currency bet - June 10, 2017