According to the latest BAML survey, long bitcoin has surpassed long Nasdaq as the most crowded trade of them all. 26% of those surveyed said bitcoin and 22% Nasdaq. Coming in third was the short dollar trade at 21%. The dollar trade is of particular …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin overtakes Nasdaq as globe’s most crowded trade - September 12, 2017
- E-Commerce Giant DMM to Launch Bitcoin Mining Venture - September 12, 2017
- Forget Bitcoin: Check Out 5 of the Weirdest Cryptocurrencies - September 12, 2017