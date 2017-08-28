Bitcoin Price Fails to Cross $4,500; Crypto Market Cap Hits Record $159 Billion

The bitcoin price entered the weekend poised to cross the $4,500 threshold, but a Saturday slip pulled it pulled it well below $4,400, preventing it from reaching a new all-time high. The ethereum price, meanwhile, continued its stealthy climb, briefly …
