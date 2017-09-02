Bitcoin Price Hits Record $5,000 Traders Initiate Sell-Off as Price Drops $400

Bitcoin price touched the $5,000 mark for the first time this week, confirming Max Keiser’s prediction that it would reach that milestone this week. However, this achievement triggered a sell-off, causing the bitcoin price to pull back to its early-week …
