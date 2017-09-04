Bitcoin price hits record $5,000

Bitcoin topped $5,000 over the weekend, surpassing another key milestone and bringing its year-to-date return to almost 420%. Prices have since dropped as much as $400, which may be linked to some substantial BTC holders selling large blocks. The pullback …
