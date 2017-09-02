The price of Bitcoin surpassed $5,000 for the first time, reaching a historic new high for the cryptocurrency, before quickly dipping back below the record-breaking mark. Bitcoin hit a high of $5,013.91, according to the CoinDesk index, on Friday and …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin price surpasses $5,000 for first time - September 2, 2017
- $5,000: Bitcoin Price Hits Historic New Milestone - September 2, 2017
- Bitcoin Price Tops $5,000 For First Time - September 1, 2017